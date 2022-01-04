A Ludington woman was sentenced to probation and jail time on a possession of methamphetamines charge Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Tina Ann Rose was sentenced to two years probation and one year in jail by Judge Susan Sniegowski. Rose was given credit for 266 days she has already served in the Mason County Jail.
Attorney Doug Stevenson asked that the time she served in jail be enough and that Rose be released to continue her treatment with Community Mental Health. The prosecution asked that the plea agreement be followed.
“I know now that I never addressed my underlying mental health issues, and all I did was self-medicate,” Rose told the court. “But now with the help of mental health, I’ve found a counselor that understands me and has helped me understand my depression issues.
“Incarceration is not treatment,” Rose continued. “It’s imposed sobriety.
“I want to be happy and healthy now. I understand now that I deserve that. I’ve lost everything I loved,” she said. “I want to get my family back and be there for my kids and my grandbabies.”
“You should be very happy with what you’ve done already,” the judge told her. “And even though you were shaking and nervous today addressing the court, I can tell you’re clear-headed today. You look the best I’ve seen you in awhile, and I truly hope that you continue down this road. I wish you well.”
Rose was also ordered to pay $658 in fines, costs, and other court fees plus a $30 monitoring fee to the MDOC while she remains on probation.