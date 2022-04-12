A Ludington woman, who previously pleaded guilty to possession of drugs on school property, was sentenced to the Michigan Department of Correction’s “boot camp” Tuesday.
The MDOC’s Special Alternatives to Incarceration (SAI) program is an intense 90-day program modeled after the military’s basic training program. Just like the military the program emphasizes drill and ceremony and physical activity.
Kelli Ann Busk pleaded guilty to possession of drugs on school or library property, delivery/manufacture of methemphatimes and maintaining a drug house.
She was sentenced to three concurrent sentences of 12 months in jail and was given credit for four days already served and three years probation.
Mason County Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand noted that this was Busk’s first felony and she thought Busk would benefit from the boot camp program.
Defense attorney Traci McCarn-Dinehart said she felt the sentence was a appropriate resolution to the charges.
“Miss Busk is employed and her employer said they would gladly take her back when she is done serving her jail time,” Dinehart added. “Since her arrest, she has already engaged in substance abuse treatment.
“She’s ready to take her lumps,” Dinehart said.
“The work that you’ve done since your arrest 18 months ago has lead us to the resolution that we are at today,” said 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan Sniegowski. “It’s impressive, and I think you will find the boot camp program to be life changing … I hope so.”
She was ordered to pay $824 in fines, costs, and other court fees as well as a $30 per month monitoring fee while she is on probation.