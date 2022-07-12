A Ludington woman was sentenced to jail time and probation for her third offense of drunken driving.
Tabitha Nicole Vigansky was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 18 months probation. She was given credit for two days already served in jail. She was further ordered to pay $1,333 in fees, costs and other court fees including $30 per month monitoring fee while on probation. A charge of driving with a suspended operator’s license was dismissed.
“While my client admits that she has a problem with alcohol,” Tracie Dinehart said. “But I also hope during her time on probation and jail that she gets some help for her mental health issues that she struggles with that include PTSD, aniexty and depression.”
“I hope you take advantage of the services offered,” Judge Susan K . Sniegowski said. “Your blood alcohol was very high in this incident. It was .256. That night could have turned out very differently because you were intoxicated. When I go back and look through your court records, you started having problems with alcohol in 1998. That’s a long time.”