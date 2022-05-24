A Ludington woman, with five prior felonies, was sentenced to spend time with the Michigan Department of Corrections Tuesday.
April Lynn Somsel was sentenced to 366 days to 10 years in prison on charges of possession of methamphetamines and fentanyl, being a habitual offender fourth offense, and a probation violation.
“You’ve been given many chances Miss Somsel. You’ve served time in prison previously,” Judge Susan Sniegowski said in rendering her sentence.
At the time of her arrest on Feb. 13, she was already on probation for domestic violence, third offense notice with a second offense, habitual offender notice. According to a new release about her arrest from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office she was found in possession of suspected meth and fentanyl, along with numerous unused needles.
She was discharged from probation on the domestic violence charge, but must continue to pay fines and costs from the charge.
According to the state’s offender tracking system, Somsel has served three different terms in prison, beginning in 2005. The charges she was sentenced on included attempted home invasion, first and second degrees, and stealing/retaining a financial transaction device.