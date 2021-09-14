A Ludington woman, who was scheduled to be sentenced in-person in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday, was instead sentenced to a term in prison via video-conferencing from the Mason County Jail. The move was done because “we could not guarantee her safety” according to Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Sheena Marie Skoog’s safety could not be guaranteed because of the large group of protesters who were gathered outside the Mason County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of her sentencing. Those protesters were reportedly approaching patrol cars that were bringing prisoners over from the jail as well as approaching Mason County Sheriff's deputies who were escorting prisoners into the courthouse.
Skoog was free on bond, but turned herself into the jail so she could appear using the video-conferencing.
Skoog was sentenced to 18 months to 20 years on a charge of possession of methamphetamines/ecstasy.
Her attorney, Cory Rickett, told the court that his client was ready to “get this behind her.”
“She knows what she did and she knows what she needs to do,” Rickett said.
“When I’m not using I’m a different person,” Skoog said.
This is Skoog’s fifth conviction on felony charges according to the court records. She started appearing in circuit court back in 2012. Each time on the charges she received jail time and probation. She was sentenced on Oct. 16, 2012 for uttering and publishing; two different dates in 2016, both times for possession of analogues; Jun 12, 2017 she was sentenced to furnishing contraband to prisoners.
Skoog also has three pending matters in 79th District Court from incidents from June 12, 20 and 24 — all misdemeanors.