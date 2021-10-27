A 55-year-old Ludington woman was ordered to pay nearly $8,000 in restitution to local financial institutions following her sentencing hearing Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Billie Kay Dietz was sentenced on two charges of uttering and publishing after passing bad checks earlier this year. She was ordered to pay $3,882.88 to West Shore Bank and $3,910.32 to Preferred Credit Union.
Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink said Dietz had no prior misdemeanors and that this was her first felony arrest.
“We have no idea why she did this,” Kreinbrink said of Dietz’s passing the checks in April and June.
Her attorney, Ashley Siegel, asked the court to follow the recommendation of the probation/parole agent, which was for probation.
Judge Susan Sniegowski, in addition to ordering the restitution, placed Dietz on probation for concurrent terms of one year each and ordered her to serve two days in jail, and was given credit for time served. Two other uttering and publishing charges were dismissed Tuesday.
Dietz was ordered to pay $916 in fines, costs, a $30 per month monitoring fee and other court fees.