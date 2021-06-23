A Ludington woman who was charged with having contraband in her possession during a 2020 arrest was sentenced to probation in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Jenna Dianne Myers was sentenced to one year probation and must pay fines and costs on a charge of possession of contraband.
She was arrested July 29, 2020 at the Mason County Jail after officers found her to be in possession of a marijuana cookie. She had told officers that she had nothing on her at the time of her arrest. Myers had been arrested on an outstanding warrant.
According to the plea agreement, a charge of being a habitual offender, fourth offense notice, was dismissed at sentencing in exchange for her plea of guilty to the contraband charge.
Her defense attorney Traci Dinehart, told the court that Myers had changed in the time that she has known her.
“She has a lot of needs, from substance abuse issues to mental health problems,” Dinehart said. “And she realizes now that the drugs are her main problem.”
Myers said she is making progress and getting help from loved ones.
“I’m living with my mom and dad now,” Myers said. “My mom regulates my medications and I am slowly regaining the trust of my family, which is so important for me. “
“She has suicidal tendencies and is receiving mental health counseling for that,” Dinehart added. “She is also going to substance abuse counseling three times a week.”
Sniegowski said she was glad to see Myers making progress to improve her life.
“I’m encouraged by the steps you have taken to help yourself,” Sniegowski said. “Change is possible and I wish you good luck.”
Myers was ordered to pay $728 in fines, costs and other court fees as well as a $30 monthly monitoring fee.