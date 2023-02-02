One of the four people accused of gambling at the Ludington Eagles Club pleaded to a misdemeanor Wednesday in 79th District Court.
Gary Lee Mallion, 72, pleaded to a misdemeanor count of gambling. He was given a delayed sentence of paying $390 in fines and costs and serving six months probation.
Mallion, represented by Horia Neagos, had three felony counts dismissed. One was conspiracy gambling, another was gambling house permitting for gain and the third was maintaining a gambling house for gain.
The misdemeanor was an added fourth count for the plea.
The Ludington Police Department investigated an incident of gambling at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 1354 at 108 S. Harrison St. in Ludington. The offense date was listed as Jan. 1, 2020. Mallion, and three others, were arraigned in November on the felony charges. According to the report, pull tabs, punch boards and games of dice were allegedly used to gamble at the club.
The remaining three — Suann Marie Mortensen, 52; George Alan Karl, 65; and, Thomas Lee Johnson, 62 — each have a preliminary exam scheduled in district court before Judge John Middlebrook on Feb. 8.
Mortensen is represented by Ryan Glanville. Karl is represented by Tracie Dinehart. Johnson is represented by Matthew Miller.