A Ludington man found himself back in jail on new charges from a Monday night incident less than one week from being acquitted in 51st Circuit Court on charges from 2021.
Jared Michael Chrysler, 32, was arrested Monday night after Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an incident.
According to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole Tuesday morning, Chrysler allegedly tried to gain access into a residence at 9:06 p.m., Monday, in the 6600 block of West Dewey Road in Hamlin Township.
A woman at the residence, who was cleaning it, stated Chrysler allegedly tried to gain access into the home.
Cole stated the woman locked herself in the bathroom of the home.
When deputies as well as officers of the Ludington Police Department arrived at the residence, they located a moped that they stated belonged to Chrysler.
They also found fresh tracks in the snow leading to a wooded area behind the home.
Deputies located Chrysler, and when they approached him, he allegedly started yelling threatening comments toward them and demanded to be shot. During the incident, Chrysler allegedly refused to comply with their commands.
Deputies then used their taser to force Chrysler to comply.
Chrysler was arraigned on a felony count of attempted first degree home invasion, a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth offense Thursday in 79th District Court.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was set.
A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 15.
Last Thursday, Jan. 26, Chrysler was acquitted of a single felony count of malicious destruction of police property by a jury from an incident that took place in July 2021. It was his second trial as his first in April 2022 was declared.