A jury found a 37-year-old man not guilty of two criminal sexual conduct third degree charges following three-day trial in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
He was charged with third degree which means force or coercion was used.
It took the jury almost exactly three hours to deliberate on the felony charges.
Deandre Cavelle Winston, 37, was charged with the two felony counts following an alleged incident on March 24, 2019, at a home in Hamlin Township.
The jury asked to see the photos that were admitted into evidence Thursday that were taken during a physical examination by Tracy Moody, a nurse practitioner, who is also trained as a sexual assault nurse examiner. She administered the tests at COVE in Ludington.
They also sent a written question to the judge about the DNA evidence that had been collected by Moody and eventually turned over to the Michigan State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
Presiding Judge Tim Hicks called the jury back in the courtroom and told them in regard to the DNA that they were asking him for his interpretation of the results.
“They are what they are,” Hicks said. “I can’t tell you how I interpret those results. You have to figure it out for yourself.”
Both attorneys delivered their closing arguments, Lauren Kreinbrink for the prosecution and Horia Neagos for the defense.
Kreinbrink said with the evidence that was presented there was only one verdict that could be rendered and that was a verdict of guilty. She went through the events of the evening in question and said the victim had no interest in having sex with him.
“Waking up at her friend’s house and not remembering what happened the night before made (her) very scared and upset,” Kreinbrink said. “She turned to the medical community and went through the long process of having a rape kit completed by Tracy Moody.
“The results of the DNA tests taken that day don’t lie,” she added.
Neagos asked the jury to believe the victim’s testimony, but something else was missing.
“The lack of evidence in this case is shocking to me,” he said. “Miss Kreinbrink wants to rely on the DNA but never even established a chain of evidence. We know nothing about who handled that rape kit before it got to the state police. There was no chain of evidence with that kit. We don’t know how it got to the sheriff’s office from COVE or how it got to the lab. Was it mailed, was it delivered? We don’t know.
“The DNA showed that Winston’s DNA was in those swabs along with (the victim’s) and sprinkled in among those two were (William) Buchanan”s,” he added. “We do know that Winston and (the victim) had consensual sex a few weeks before the night of March 24, 2019. Was it from that?”
“Remember the burden of proof rests with the prosecution. They did not prove anything beyond a reasonable doubt as far as I’m concerned.”
Kreinbrink’s rebuttal said for Neagos to attack the investigation and the chain of evidence was very offensive.
“All of this shouldn’t distract from why we’re here,” she continued. “It’s because of what he did as to why we’re here.”