A man was found not guilty of malicious destruction of police property Thursday morning by a jury in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Jared Michael Chrysler, 32, of Ludington, was found not guilty Thursday afternoon from the felony from an incident that took place in July 2021. Officers were responding to a report of a disorderly person and a subsequent report of domestic violence.
After taking all day Wednesday to select a jury, it took attorneys for both sides a half day to present their case. It took the jury of six men and six women a little more than a half hour to reach their verdict.
Michigan State Police Trooper Jeremy Martin and Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy David Barnett each testified in the case. Both said Chrysler was detained after they believed he approached them with clenched fists and in a manner that aggressive.
“He was belligerent. He was not happy with our presence. He was irate,” Martin testified, saying Chrysler was swearing and cursing. “He was moving in an aggressive manor.”
When Chrysler attempted to go back into the home in Tamarack Village in Hamlin Township, he was detained. Once he went into the back of Barnett’s Dodge Charger and was informed he was under arrest because of outstanding warrants, that’s when he began kicking at the door and window in the rear driver’s side of the car.
Both officers stated they weren’t sure how many times the car was kicked, but it was.
Barnett said he inspects his vehicle before each of his shifts and after each time he takes someone some place such as the jail, and he said the liner above the rear door of the driver’s side of his patrol car was hanging down. He did not see it that way prior to the incident.
Chrysler’s attorney, Tracie Dinehart, asked Martin about his lapel microphone and body camera. Neither were activated manually, which was necessary because Martin’s patrol vehicle did not have its lights or sirens running. If the lights and sirens are on, then the microphone and camera are also running.
And Barnett’s in-car camera also was not activated although he believed he hit the button to do so before leaving his cruiser to investigate.
“I don’t know if I hit the button hard enough, but it was activated when left the scene and went to the jail,” Barnett said.
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink offered three photos into evidence while questioning Barnett. One indicated the rear of the vehicle on the passenger side where footprints were. The other two indicated the purported damage above the rear driver side door.
Dinehart called one witness, Chryler’s mom, Cynthia Chrysler. She said Jared Chrysler approached her and the officers with a lighter closed in one hand and a marijuana cigarette closed in the other.
“When he came out of the house, he come out of the door. He asked me for a light because he had a lighter,” Cynthia Chrysler said.
In their closing statements, both attorneys focused on the trio of photos offered in the case. Kreinbrink asked the jury to consider the photos, but also the testimony of the two officers.
“Who else caused those footprints? Who else caused that damage?” Kreinbrink said, then turned to the credibility of the officers. “What reason do they have to lie to you today?”
Dinehart focused on the image of the passenger side of the vehicle with footprints. She then turned to the liner on the driver side.
“On that liner, you don’t see any dirt. You see nothing. You so no remnants of a footprint. You see no remnants of an indent… Wouldn’t there be a dent? Mark? Dirt from his shoes?” she said.
Dinehart said the evidence in the case was not enough to convict.
“This evidence is incomplete. This evidence is flawed. This evidence… it’s weak. It should give you enough doubt, reasonable doubt, that Mr. Chrysler was the one make the liner to pop,” Dinehart said.
Plus the photos had date stamps on them of April 12, 2018, something Barnett testified predates his time with the sheriff’s office. Kreinbrink had an answer on the date.
“It’s not the date that matters, it’s what is in these pictures are what matters,” she said, later adding that the jury should not hold the lack of video evidence against the officers. “What’s contained in these pictures was not there when he started his shift.”