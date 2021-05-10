A dispute between two Ludington men Sunday ended with a 24-year-old man being arrested on three charges shorty before 6 p.m. and lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Police say the man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, damage to police property and obstructing a police officer.
The victim, a 41-year-old man, told Ludington City Police that the two had a dispute earlier in the day. The victim said that he was sitting in his car in the 200 block of South James Street when the suspect drove by in his red Chevrolet Cruze. He told police that the suspect pointed a handgun at him, fired three shots and drove away. The victim said he had three BBs strike his car.
Officers later found the suspect in the 100 block of West Melendy Street. When officers tried to detain the suspect in order to identify him and complete the investigation, the man refused to cooperate with police.
When officers tried to grab his arms to detain him, he allegedly pulled away and called the officers an expletive. Police say they then struggled with the man to get him arrested. Both of the officers’ body cams were knocked off their mounts during the struggle. The suspect allegedly kicked one of the body cams across the street before being put in the patrol car.