A Mason County man was arraigned Friday in 79th District Court on four counts from a shooting incident Thursday afternoon in Victory Township.
David Matthew Jabrocki, 80, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with intent to murder, a felony count of homicide — attempted murder, a felony count of felony firearm and a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon.
Jabrocki’s bond at $1 million cash or surety.
According to a release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, Jabrocki allegedly went to Waste Reduction Systems in the 5800 block of North Stiles Road Thursday afternoon in violation of a personal protection order, and fired a handgun. Cole stated multiple shots were fired, and a vehicle that a Mason County man was in was disabled by the gunfire.
A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 9 with a potential preliminary exam scheduled for Aug. 16.