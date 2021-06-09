The bond for a man accused of a murdering a teenage girl in Isabella County over the weekend, and who faced a sex crime charge in Mason County prior to that, was revoked Wednesday by 79th District Court Judge John Middlebrook.
Isaiah Gary Gardenhire, 40, of Mount Pleasant, was charged with criminal sexual conduct, second degree and being a habitual offender, third offense, in Mason County in late May from an incident that took place between May 2015 and February 2016. Magistrate Glenn Jackson III of 79th District Court set his bond at that time at $7,500, 10 percent, which allowed a payment of $750 to be released.
Gardenhire bonded out of the Mason County Jail on June 2 using a bonding agency. He is alleged to have committed the murder on June 6 as well as multiple sexual assaults and other violent crimes in Isabella County. He turned himself in on Monday outside a liquor store in Flint.
Gardenhire, who did not appear at the hearing Wednesday, was represented by local attorney Doug Stevenson. Gardenhire remains lodged in the Isabella County Jail on $3 million cash bond for the allegations he faces in 76th District Court.
Middlebrook said there was good cause to waive the requirement to have defendants to appear in court within that 21 days after their arrest. He added that in view of the fact that Stevenson had no contact with Gardenhire to discuss the matters before the court in Mason County, it would give him time to do so. The judge set a new probable cause hearing date of 11 a.m. on June 23.
“I think that will give time for the dust to settle and Mr. Stevenson be able to contact his client,” the judge said. “If you have trouble arranging that Mr. Stevenson please contact the prosecutor or the court for help. Don’t let it wait until the last minute.”
Early on in the hearing Stevenson said he didn’t want the matter to languish just because his client faced serious charges in Isabella County. He was satisfied with the new date set for hearing. He also reminded the court that Gardenhire faced a charge of driving with a suspended/revoked license which the judge said would be taken care of at the next hearing.
Gardenhire remains lodged in the Isabella County Jail in lieu of posting $3 million cash bond after his arraignment in 76th District Court was completed Wednesday morning — before his probable cause hearing in 79th District Court. The arraignment hearing was not completed Tuesday in Mount Pleasant because of Gardenhire’s behavior during the hearing. He yawned, got up and walked around and gave the judge the middle-finger sign several times.
He was arraigned Wednesday morning in Isabella County on an open count of murder; four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree; home invasion, first degree; two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon; two counts of unlawful imprisonment; armed robbery; and, carjacking.