A man was arraigned Tuesday in 79th District Court on charges coming from an incident Sunday evening in Amber Township.
Brett Rowe Cooper, 46, no address listed, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), a misdemeanor count of domestic violence and a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering without owner’s permission by Magistrate Glenn Jackson III.
The charges are from allegations in an incident Sunday evening in the parking lot of Home Depot in Amber Township. As officers arrived, Cooper left the parking lot leading to a near six-hour hunt that included members of the Mason County Emergency Response Team, or SWAT team. A drone was used to track him as were K-9 units from Mason, Newaygo and Oceana counties and two from the Michigan State Police. Deputies were also assisted by Ludington Police Department, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Pere Marquette Fire Department.
Residents in an area of more than 2 square miles were asked to lock their homes and vehicles and look out for Cooper. He was apprehended without incident late Sunday night.
Cooper allegedly assaulted an Indiana woman, who he knew, and threatened to assault a Ludington man. Cooper allegedly was armed with a machete and a knife, according to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
Jackson set Cooper’s bond at $50,000, cash only. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 15, in 79th District Court.