A 26-year-old West Olive man was arraigned on a felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an incident 10:12 a.m. Sunday.
Cody Steven Langejans, 8973 Four Winns Lane, West Olive, was arraigned Monday by 79th District Court Attorney Magistrate Glenn Jackson III on the charges.
Deputies with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded at Sunday to a report of an assault in the 6500 block of East Dewey Road in Sheridan Township. The victim of the alleged assault is Langejans’ wife. She sought her own treatment for minor injuries, according to the police report.
A $7,500 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 16.