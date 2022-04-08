A man serving time with the Michigan Department of Corrections was arraigned on two felony counts including embezzling Thursday in 79th District Court in Ludington.
Robert Wellman was arraigned on a felony count of embezzlement of a vulnerable adult more than $1,000 but less than $20,000 and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following an investigation by the Michigan State Police Hart Post.
Bond was denied in the case by Magistrate Glenn Jackson III.
Michigan State Police Sgt. Kelsey Case, who investigated the case, told the Daily News that the case is from alleged incidents in 2018.
“He befriended an elderly woman living in the area,” Case said. “Through the course of that, he (allegedly) used her vulnerable status to either buy things for himself or to give him money.”
Case said she spoke with many people surrounding the charges in the course of her investigation.
Case stated that the victim who was living in Branch Township had some memory issues, and that Wellman allegedly took advantage of the victim because of that.
A probable cause conference was scheduled for April 20 for the charges in Mason County.
Wellman, 58, is serving on year and one day to 15 years for third degree arson from an unrelated incident in 2017 in Mecosta County and two years and four months to seven years and six months from an incident in 2015 from an unrelated incident in Mecosta County.
He is in prison at the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center in Jackson, according to the MDOC’s Offender Tracking Information System.
Wellman previous served prison time for attempted false report of a felony, two counts of burning other real property, larceny in a building, attempted uttering and publishing and larceny in a motor vehicle from incidents in Mecosta, Newaygo and Kent counties dating back to 1984.