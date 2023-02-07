Travis John Gajewski faces prison time as part of a agreement after entering his plea to drug charges and a felony firearms charge Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Gajweski pleaded guilty to two charges of possession/manufacture of methamphetamines and a single charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The charges are connection to two separate incidents, both which occurred in 2022. The first incident occurred on March 26 at 4854 West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The second incident occurred on May 3 at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township. The second incident also included the firearms charge when Gajewski was in possession of a long gun.
Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand said the plea agreement calls for the two drug charges to be served concurrently and calls for a prison sentence of 37 months to 20 years. By law the firearms charge must be served consecutively. The maximum sentence for that is two years. The maximum sentence for the methamphetamines charge is 20 years or a $25,000 fine.
Gajewski was remanded back to the Mason County Jail and will be sentenced April 11.