A man pleaded guilty to two felonies and no contest to a third during a hearing in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday morning in Ludington.
Christopher Wayne Bailey, 49, entered pleas in three separate files before Judge Susan Sniegowski. Bailey pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine from an incident that took place on July 24, 2021, near the intersection of Filer and Washington streets in the City of Ludington.
Bailey pleaded guilty to resisting and obstructing an officer from an incident that took place on June 14 in the 3000 block of North Lincoln Road in Hamlin Township.
In the third file, Bailey pleaded no contest to unlawful driving away a motor vehicle from an incident on March 24 from the 600 block of Danaher Street in Ludington.
In all three files, Bailey pleaded guilty to habitual offender fourth offense notice.
Bailey will be sentenced on Dec. 6.