A fourth time habitual offender faces prison time after entering a guilty plea in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday. Proceedings were held via Zoom amid COVID concerns.
Jonathon Dale Moore, currently an inmate at the Mason County Jail, pleaded guilty to two counts in addition to the habitual offender notice. He pleaded to receiving and concealing stolen property more than $1,000 in value but less than $20,000 in value and resisting and opposing a police officer. In exchange for his guilty plea, two charges will be dismissed: larceny more than $1,000 in value but less than $20,000 in value, and driving with a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
The charges stemmed from an alleged Jan. 4 incident involving the theft of a Honda snowblower and the alleged assault upon Ludington City Police Officer Mike Haverman.
Judge Sniegowski discussed Moore’s four previous crimes, which among others included breaking and entering, delivery of marijuana and criminal sexual conduct, third degree, dating back to 1995.
He faces nine to 46 months with the Michigan Department of Corrections when he is sentenced June 1 at 1:45 p.m.