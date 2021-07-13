ST. IGNACE — The Ludington man who fired a gun on the Mackinac Bridge last month has forfeited his guns and must pay a fine after his appearance in 92nd District Court in St. Ignace Tuesday morning.
William “Bill” Pirkola, 65, was sentenced to pay a $500 fine and forfeit two guns that police confiscated on June 12. Pirkola was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, which is a misdemeanor.
Police seized a 0.40 caliber handgun and a 9mm handgun as well as a spent 0.40 caliber cartridge from the seat of the vehicle Pirkola was driving the day of the incident.
The incident began on eastbound U.S. 2 when two vehicles were traveling to the bridge. Michigan State Police from the St. Ignace post stated lane usage was the focus of the incident, and Pirkola stated the other driver would not allow him to merge. It happened again when the vehicles approached the toll both on I-75 on the north end of the bridge.
After going through the toll booths the other vehicle, driven by 63-year-old Williamsburg man, merged in front of Pirkola because of a lane closure. Police said Pirkola’s vehicle struck the vehicle driven by the Williamsburg man. That man left his vehicle to confront Pirkola, according to state police. Pirkola then pointed a handgun in the air and fired one shot.