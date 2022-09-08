It took the jury just about three hours to come back with a verdict of guilty in the Joseph Terhaar drug trial which began Wednesday in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Terhaar, 36, could face up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamines.
The jury began deliberations a little after 11 a.m., Thursday. They came back into the courtroom at noon and asked to see the evidence which was the confiscated methamphetamines and cell phone. At 1:45 p.m. they again were in the court room to ask to see a transcript of parts of certain testimony that was given Wednesday. Judge Susan K. Sniegowski told jurors that transcripts were not available because the county does not have the ability to do that.
She asked them to rely on their “collective memory” as to what the testimony was. About 15 minutes later they were back in the courtroom to deliver the verdict.
Terhaar’s bond on the offense was canceled by the judge and he was remanded to the Mason County Jail where he has been serving his sentence for a charge of possession of methamphetamines/ecstasy. He was sentenced on Aug. 30 to a year in jail, with credit for time served which was 352 days. That offense took place on Oct. 28, 2019 in Branch Township.
His defense attorney, Ashley Siegel, at that time had asked for a personal recognizance bond which was denied by the judge.
Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand added at that hearing that two convictions for felonies took place while Terhaar was out on bond in a different matter.
Both Hand and Siegel rendered closing arguments, with Hand also having a rebuttal.
Hand asked jurors to use common sense in their deliberations.
“They haven’t contested that he had methamphetamines, what they are contesting is whether he intended to deliver it or not,” she said.
“You heard credible testimony from Det. Jacob Miller who said in his experience a user would not carry around that much of the drug, because he’d be afraid that he would be caught.”
Hand also reminded them about the texts Terhaar received through Instant Messenger asking if he had any (meth) and what the price was.
“I asked you to find this defendant guilty because he’s earned it. He is one that is placing drugs on our streets and he needs to be held accountable.”
Siegel asked the jurors to evaluate the elements of the case fairly.
“The question here is did my client intend to sell the methamphetamines that were in his possession,” she emphasized.
Siegel also reminded jurors that there was no way of knowing when the messages in question were sent by those who inquired about buying some of the product.
She also reminded them about the messages from people on Facebook Marketplace that wanted to buy items from Terhaar.
“Somebody who is selling items that way it wouldn’t be unusual for them to be carry around a lot of cash. Marketplace is a cash deal. That’s the way people operate on it.”
Siegel also said her expert witness, Stephen Tiele had more experience and knowledge that the prosecution’s witness, Det. Miller. She claimed Miller followed “a script” when he testified.
Hand was clearly agitated at that remark by Siegel.
She raised her voice slightly and reminded jurors in her rebuttal that Tiele was paid his hourly wage to testify. Miller, nor any of the witnesses were paid by the prosecution to testify. Hand also questioned why Tiele had to read a transcript of the preliminary examination before he testified.
“Why on earth would he need to read a transcript,” Hand asked, “if he was just rendering his opinion which was gained by being a user himself and now serving as a counselor.
“You’ve seen and heard credible evidence,” she concluded. “I just ask you use common sense in reaching a verdict.”