A man was convicted by a jury in 51st Circuit Court Thursday afternoon of resisting an officer and driving with a suspended license.
Shawn Michael Babcock, 44, was convicted of the crimes and acquitted of a second felony count of resisting an officer at the conclusion of the two-day jury trial before Judge Susan Sniegowski.
The nine woman, three man jury was sent to deliberate before 10 a.m., Thursday. A verdict was reached before 2 p.m.
The testimony was all on Wednesday and consisted of two witnesses, Mason County Sheriff’s deputies Adam Claveau and Brad Becker. Babcock was convicted of resisting Claveau, but not Becker. The driving with a suspended license count is a misdemeanor.
The jury — while deliberating — asked several questions, and reviewed the two videos shown on Wednesday in the trial. One video is the dashcam footage from Claveau’s police vehicle that showed the interaction between the deputies and Babcock. Audio, though, was not a part of much of it because the microphone Claveau was supposed to use was charging when he left his vehicle initially to approach Babcock.
The second video is from Becker’s police cruiser, and he parked alongside the driver’s side of the vehicle driven by Babcock. While the events could not be seen, the audio recording of the incident picked up much of what Babcock, Becker and Claveau said.
Both attorneys — Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand and defense attorney Karri Russell — delivered their closing remarks Thursday morning.
Hand asked the jury to find Babcock guilty because he committed the crimes and that the deputies were not out to get the defendant.
“The officers were not targeting the defendant. The officers were targeting crime,” she said. “They gave him clear, concise, verbal commands.”
Hand said Babcock made up his mind to argue with the deputies rather than do as he was asked.
“To call the defendant was doing at the particularly time is advocating,… is absurd. He was fighting,” Hand said.
Russell argued during her closing that Babcock was already out of his vehicle when the deputies arrived and the only motion he made was when crossed from one side of the tongue of a boat trailer hitched to the vehicle to the other.
“We know my client was parked and out of his car before the first lights were on,” she said.
Babcock voiced his frustration when he was approached by the deputies.
“This was a misunderstanding. This was blown out of proportion… No, we don’t want anarchy, but we want balance,” Russell said.
Because Babcock did do as he was asked, Hand said his reaction, instead led to the charges.
“It was the defendant that escalates the situation,” she said.
Babcock will be sentenced Dec. 17.