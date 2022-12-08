It took a jury about an hour to find a 41-year-old Ludington man guilty as charged Thursday afternoon following a two-day trial in 51st Circuit Court before visiting Judge Timothy Hicks.
Anthony Werner Priese was found guilty of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamines and maintaining a drug house. The delivery/manufacture charges carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison and up to a $25,000 fine. The maintaining a drug house charges carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and up to a fine of not more than $25,000. Under Michigan law, if a person is convicted of multiple drug crimes the drug laws require consecutive sentencing, as opposed to the more favorable concurrent sentencing.
Priese was remanded to the Mason County Jail. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled by the court.
Thursday the court heard from more expert witnesses and from Laura D’Agostino who said she bought drugs from Priese the night before he was arrested.
She told the court that at least 40 people that she knew of frequented the single-wide trailer at 5405 Rasmussen Road for the purpose of purchasing drugs. Laura, a former user herself, told the court that she was now four months sober and getting her life back on track.
Laura said that she went to the Rasmussen Road trailer with her then boyfriend Phillip Dougherty on the night of Dec. 18, 2020, to buy some drugs. She said she paid $20 and watched Priese put together a mixture of meth, cocaine and heroine and heat it all to turn it into a liquid form to be injected. She said that Lee Crandall Smith, Phillip’s uncle and lease-holder on the trailer, is the one that injected her arm with the drugs.
“I experienced about a minute of euphoria and then I blacked out,” she added. “I never experienced anything like that in my life.”
The next thing she remembers is waking up at the former Spectrum Health in Ludington, now Corewell Health. It was the next day.
“They had called my family, my support system, so they were there when I woke up,” she added.
She testified that she had been to the house where Priese and his girlfriend, Tina Rose Bailey, were living with Crandall about five to seven times in the two months proceeding the night of Dec. 18, 2020.
James Hodges, a police officer for the City of Whitehall, testified at he had come into contact with Priese on April 24, 2020, at the Roadway Hotel in Whitehall.
Since it was during the COVID shutdown Hodges asked where they were from and why they were traveling. He said Priese told him they were there to buy drugs.
“They gave me permission to search their vehicle. I found a backpack containing needles, syringes and lottery tickets cut up in triangles. I told them to go home.”
He came into contact with Priese again shortly after the first encounter at the Wesco station in Whitehall. This time he said Priese had drugs on his person and was sitting on a loaded syringe. Hodges said he contacted a Michigan State Police trooper, who is also on the WMET team which is another drug team in Muskegon County like SSCENT is here.
Hodges said at first he thought they might be able to use Priese in the Muskegon area as an informant.
“But after another WMET officer talked to Priese on the phone, it was decided it wouldn’t work out,” Hodges said.
He said the drugs were confiscated as well as the other paraphernalia in the backpack that had been found earlier. He and those in the car with him were released.
Two other police officers testified Thursday, as well as a Michigan State Police forensic expert.
Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand told the jury of five women and seven men that it wasn’t about whose name was on the lease for the trailer, or who go their mailed delivered to that address, as the defense had argued.
“And it’s not about whose fingerprints did or did not show up on the scale that (was) found,” she added.
“As far as the second charge maintaining a drug house, you must have three elements to be charged with that,” she continued. “You must be selling from the home, you must store drugs there and people must use drugs there. We have all three.”
Hand added that Dougherty, nephew of Smith, also living in the trailer, ratted on his uncle because he was afraid that someone might die as the result of what was transpiring in the home.
Horia Neagos, Priese’s attorney, argued in his closing statement that Priese was unaware of the quantity of drugs that were in the home, nor was he aware that the drugs were hidden under the very bed that he was sitting on when police entered the home.
“If you were trying to hide them, why would you be sitting 18 inches above where they were hidden, with blood running down your arm from a recent injection when the police burst in. It doesn’t make sense,” Neagos said.
He added there were no photos admitted into evidence showing that Priese lived there. He said there was no mail found addressed to his client or any clothes in the trailer that were identified as his.
The defense presented no witnesses during the trial.
Neagos asked the jury to use common sense and reason in their deliberations.
Hand also asked the jury to consider all the evidence and to bring back a guilty verdict for someone who “has earned it and deserves it.”