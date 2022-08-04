A man was found guilty by jury of three felony counts of resisting and obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of disorderly drunk person following a nearly day-long trial Thursday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan Sniegowski.
Darrick Cole Lilleberg, 27, was found guilty of the three felonies of resisting three members of the Ludington Police Department in the early morning hours of Sept. 19, 2021, in the 100 block of West Melendy Street. He was also found guilty of disorderly drunk person.
After the verdict was delivered by the jury of seven women and five men, Lilleberg sobbed at the defense table, seated alongside his attorney Becky Lederer.
The jury of 13 was seated on Wednesday afternoon. Following testimony by four witnesses and the playing of body cam footage from two police officers, one of the jurors was excused prior to deliberations.
“This is about the defendant resisting officers in their duties,” said Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand during her closing argument. “You got to see it for yourself.”
Lederer argued that Lilleberg was on private property when officers decided he was going to be arrested, saying the sidewalk is private and not public.
“My client was on private property and was admittedly yelling and acting obnoxious,” Lederer said in an attempt to counter the disorderly drunk person charge in her closing argument. “He was on private property. That’s what you need to know. He was on private property.”
Ludington Police Officer Austin Morris testified to start the trial. He said he encountered Lilleberg roughly a half hour before the incident on Melendy Street near the intersection of Loomis and Lavinia streets.
“I was able to tell right away, the subject, the both of them were intoxicated,” Morris described Lilleberg on the outside of a vehicle and woman inside a vehicle. “Mr. Lilleberg was not steady on his feet.”
Morris said he offered Lilleberg and the woman a ride to another place, but the offer was declined. It was later when officers received a report of a potential domestic violence issue on Melendy Street.
The videos of Morris and Ludington Police Sgt. Sue Maltbie showed the officers at first interacting with Lilleberg outside a residence on Melendy Street. The video showed Morris and Maltbie giving verbal requests to Lilleberg, and Lilleberg refusing to comply.
Both Morris and Ludington Police Officer Conor Gallihugh testified the use of a taser by Morris to try to get Lilleberg to put on handcuffs before Lilleberg needed to be brought to the back of the police cruiser driven by Morris.
Maltbie affirmed that she and Morris agreed to arrest Lilleberg as he continued to yell at officers.
“We tried to calm the situation down, and the situation wasn’t calming down, so we made the decision to make the arrest,” Maltbie said. “When we were talking to him, he continued to be loud. Ultimately, it would have been nice that he would go inside and go to bed.”
After the four witnesses for the prosecution, Hand rested. Lederer delivered an opening statement, but did not call any witnesses.
The case was turned over to the jury at 2:44 p.m., and the court told the parties that a verdict was reached at 4:10 p.m.
Lilleberg remained free on bond, and he will be sentenced on Oct. 11.