The Scottville man who faces an open charge of murder in the March death of a Hamlin Township man, was found not competent to stand trial on the charge — at least for now.
Nicholas David Blough was charged in connection with the death of Kenneth Lee Schweitzer, 71, on March 16.
Both Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand and defense attorney, Tracie Dinehart, both requested the examination at a show-cause hearing held in 79th District Court on March 30.
Wednesday, 79th District Court Judge John Middlebrook held another hearing to receive those results with Blough present via PolyCom video conferencing from the Mason County Jail.
It was the conclusion of the examinators at the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry that Blough was not competent to stand trial at this time. They did feel however, that he may possibly be restored to a competent state within 15 months time, which is the amount of time allowed by state statute.
Blough will be transported soon to the facility in Saline where he will undergo the rehabilitation process.
Blough was also charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer in connection with the same incident. He allegedly resisted Deputy Austin Mendez when Mendez attempted to apprehend him.