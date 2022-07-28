It took a 51st Circuit Court jury less than an hour to find a Ludington man not guilty of trying to strangle another man when the two were inmates at the Mason County Jail a year ago.
Andrew Rozga, 35, was found not guilty by the six man, six woman jury of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder.
He was charged with the felony after the victim, John Lange, who was 19 at the time, registered a complaint with Mason County corrections officers after the alleged Aug. 15, 2021, event took place.
The confrontation took place over a package of Kool-Aid drink.
Lange, was the first witness called by Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand. The man, now 20, testified that he and Rozga shared Kool-Aid from the commissary, but Lange had some of Rozga’s without asking permission. It was the last of the drink.
“He noticed about a half hour after I did it. He started looking for it,” Lange testified.
Lange then testified that after he told Rozga he drank it, that was when the assault occurred.
“That’s when he picked me up by my neck and shook me and choked me,” Lange testified. “He took me over to the corner, right behind the pole.”
“I couldn’t breathe at all,” he said later.
Lange testified that his feet were completely off of the ground, and he was unsure of how long it lasted. He said that he was pushed up against a wall, and then he fell to the floor. He said he did not pass out.
“I closed my eyes for a second, opened them, and I was seeing stars,” Lange testified.
He said Rozga had two hands around his throat, and he felt his feet dangling from off of the ground. After the incident, Lange said no pictures were taken by investigators and he didn’t seek medical attention. He reported the incident the next day.
Mason County Sheriff’s Corrections Sgt. Brandon Coughlin testified that he took the report from Lange, and he interviewed other inmates at the jail. He also reviewed footage from a camera in the 20-inmate pod that includes beds on two floors.
“The majority of the cell is covered,” Coughlin said.
Video played in court showed the scuffle between Lange and Rozga where Rozga sent Lange into a part of the jail that has somewhat of a blind spot from the camera. The portion where the pair were in this blind spot lasted roughly 10 seconds.
Coughlin said not all of the assaults in the jail are reported to authorities. Because inmates are sometimes in the same area as those that allegedly commit an assault on another inmate, it may result in reports of assaults not being filed.
Rozga took the stand in his own behalf and was the only witness presented by Traci McCarn-Dinehart, his attorney.
He testified that he did not strangle Lange but rather put his one hand on his shoulder to press him to the wall and the other behind Lange’s back.
“I even helped him up after he slipped in some water, after I talked to him.”
Rozga said he just wanted to teach him a lesson and teach him that you didn’t mess with his (Rozga’s) stuff.
“So you just wanted to teach him a lesson?” Hand asked him under cross-examination. “Instead of pushing a button for an officer to respond, you took it upon yourself to take matters into your own hands?”
“Yes,” Rozga said, “but I never put my hands on his neck.”
Prior to Rozga testifying, Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Becker testified that he took statements from both men two days after the alleged incident.
He said Rozga was very agitated the day he spoke to him. He also said that it looked like he had lost a lot of weight since he had been incarcerated.
Lange, Becker said, weighed 110 pounds at the time.
Without the jury present in the courtroom Dinehart asked Senior Judge Peter Wadel, who presided over the trial, for a directed verdict. A directed verdict is based on claims that the evidence presented is not enough to prove a defendant is guilty. The judge denied the request saying that the prosecution had proved all the elements of the crime.
In closing arguments Hand again emphasized that Rozga had taken matters into his own hands and just because Lange did not show injuries doesn’t mean the assault didn’t take place. Hand said Lange’s breathing was compromised during the incident.
Dinehart asked the jury to look again carefully at the video. She said her client did admit to pushing Lange against the wall and putting his hand on him, but that he didn’t strangle him as the prosecution claimed.
“I think we need injuries to believe the victim’s testimony,” Dinehart said, “but Mr. Lange didn’t even ask for medical treatment.”
“My client was wrong in taking matters into his own hands but that doesn’t mean that he is guilty.”