It took a 51st Circuit Court jury less than an hour to find a Ludington man not guilty of trying to strangle another man when the two were inmates at the Mason County Jail a year ago.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.

Trending Food Videos