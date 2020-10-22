A 29-year-old Ludington man was sentenced to jail time and probation on a possession of methemphatime charge before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Dalton Joseph Verboam of 607 E. Danaher St., was sentenced to one year in jail and 18 months probation. He was ordered to serve 48 days of the sentence now and was given credit for 48 days already served. He was ordered to pay $650 in fines, costs, restitution, monitoring fees and other court fees.
Lauren Krienbrink, assistant prosecuting attorney, told the court she recommend that the plea agreement be followed and that he be given credit for the time already served.
Verboam’s attorney, Cory Curtiss Rickett, told the judge that his client had been cooperative throughout the court process.
“He is back to work and has been a well-mannered young man. I would hope the court would follow the guidelines of 0-11 months in this case and follow the plea agreement,” he added.
Judge Sniegowski said in sentencing Verboam that she noted it was his first felony.