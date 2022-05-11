A man charged with two counts of assaulting and resisting a police officer was sentenced to jail time and probation Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
The sentences will run concurrent to each other as well as whatever sentence he receives in Allegan County.
Richard Paul Brown was placed on probation for two years and ordered to serve 12 months in jail. He was ordered to serve 90 days of the sentence now and was given credit for 78 days already served. On the second count of assaulting and resisting a police officer a charge of being a habitual offender was added.
Smith was ordered to pay $466 in fines, costs and other court fees. He will be picked up by Allegan County authorities as soon as he is released from the Mason County Jail. He will be transported to the Allegan County Jail where he will remain incarcerated to face the pending charges in Allegan County.