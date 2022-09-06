A Hamlin Township man who threatened to burn his wife alive was sentenced to time in the Mason County Jail and probation by 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski Tuesday.
David Michael Chansler had previously pleaded guilty to the charges of domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. A charge of interfering with a telecommunications device was dismissed.
The victim in the June 24 incident gave Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand a statement which she read to the court.
In addition to threatening to burn her alive, the victim said that he threw her cell phone against the wall, strangled her and swung a golf club at her.
“He did all this in front of our children,” the statement read. “It was traumatic for me and horrible for the kids.”
The victim said she had watched for 10 years how drugs had taken over his life.
“I hope that he makes the changes and gets help for his issues,” she said, “so that he can once again be the terrific person we all know he is capable of being.”
“This had to be absolutely terrifying for her,” Hand said. “And it’s something that the children will never forget.”
“I do feel that jail time is definitely appropriate for this kind of charge, and Mr. Chansler, you need to get in-patient, long-term counseling to get your problem under control.”
He was sentenced to concurrent terms of three years probation and one year in jail, with credit for 3 days already served on the charge of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence. Chansler was ordered to pay $658 in fines, costs and other court fees. He is to have no in-person contact with the victim while on probation.