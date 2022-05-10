A man, whom the victim said, destroyed her mentally and physically and financially devastated her was sentenced to probation and jail time for his crime.
Clinton Duane Franklin was sentenced to 12 months in the Mason County Jail and five years probation on the charge of aggravated stalking and being a habitual offender, third offense.
The 44-year-old victim told Franklin that he was the one person that she never thought would hurt her, had not only hurt her, but left scars that will probably never heal.
“You married me in this very courthouse, and you promised to love and protect me, yet I was the one that always doing that for you,” she said.
She went on for several minutes outlining the trouble that he had caused her during their nine-year relationship and later marriage and 18 months of stalking.
She recounted that she lied to doctors about a broken nose, other broken bones, stitches and other injuries that he allegedly inflicted on her and where they came from. She said she was the one paying for all the damage that he did to various homes they lived in and had to leave.
“And the list goes on and on,” she added.
“Clinton Duane Franklin are you hearing me?” the victim asked. “I never want to see you again.”
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski said that she felt the negotiated plea agreement was fair and reasonable and that she would follow it.
Of the 12 month jail term, he was ordered to serve 10 months up front and was given credit for 193 days already served. She further ordered that he must complete an inpatient program upon his release from jail. He is to have no contact, directly or indirectly, with the victim, her child or her immediate family.
He was ordered to pay $798 in fines, costs and other court fees; $30 per month monitoring fee while he is on probation; and the amount of restitution is reserved for 60 days.