A man was sentenced to probation, fines and costs for a guilty plea for assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan Sniegowski.
Patrick Allen Shira, 29, was sentenced to three years probation, given 16 days credit for the time served in jail and must pay $598 in fines and costs plus a $30 per month monitoring fee.
He also can’t have contact with two individuals. Sniegowski told Shira he is not to engage with the individuals although the three people live in the same apartment complex.
• Corey Evan Carsten, 37, pleaded no contest to a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and a misdemeanor count of assault or assault and battery.
Carsten’s attorney, Al Swanson, said the reason for the pleas was because of civil liability.
The incident took place Aug. 22 in the 800 block of St. Paul Street in Ludington where Carsten assaulted one person with a knife. The misdemeanor assault was from a different individual.
He will be sentenced Feb. 21, 2023.