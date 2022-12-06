A man was sentenced to at least 1 1/2 years in prison for possession of methamphetamines and stealing a vehicle by Judge Susan Sniegowski Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Christopher Wayne Bailey, 49, was sentenced to 18 months to 30 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine. He also had to pay $198 in fines and costs. He was given credit for 176 days served in jail.
The sentence was to be served at the same time of a sentence for unlawful driving away a motor vehicle. He was given 18 months to 30 years with the MDOC for the no contest plea with the same fines and costs. He received credit for 175 days served in jail.
In another file, he was sentenced to resisting and obstructing an officer where he received 18 months to 15 years in prison with the MDOC with the same fines and costs. He received 175 days in jail for time served.
Restitution is to be determined at a later time either via an agreement by the attorneys or through a hearing.