A man who threw his girlfriend’s cell phone out of the car window and then ran over it, as well as pushing her into a lighted wood-burning stove was sentenced to jail time Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Dylan Thomas Sorensen, 25, was sentenced to concurrent one year terms in the Mason County Jail on charges of interfering with an electric communications device as well as aggravated domestic violence. He was placed on probation for two years and given credit for one day already served. He was ordered to pay $858 in fines and costs, and a $30 per month monitoring fee while on probation. A charge of domestic violence was dismissed.
Mason County Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand said that throwing someone’s cell phone away is taking someone’s lifeline for help.
“Our lives are in our phones now a days,” she continued. “When you throw that phone away, you’re throwing away her only chance of getting help and accessing contacts she has that might be able to help her, not to mention her inability to call 911.
“It was only when a neighbor saw her walking on the street and saw that she was bloody, did she get help,” Hand said. “She was trying to pick up the contents of her purse, which Dylan had dumped on the street.
“And,” she added, “he has no remorse.”
His defense attorney, Karri Russell, said Sorensen had no criminal record and asked that he be given a suspended sentence.
Judge Susan Sniegowski said the police report of what happened was of great concern to her.
“This is troubling because this is not what I typically see for a first time offender,” Judge Sniegowki said. “And to destroy someone’s phone like that is unforgivable.
“You took away her chance of help, but you knew that. And to leave someone laying on the couch bleeding because you punched her in the head, not to mention the burns from the wood stove, is not something you do to someone you supposedly cared about.
“It’s by the Grace of God her neighbor saw her,” the judge added. “If not, there is no telling when someone would have found her.”