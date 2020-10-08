A homeless man who unlawfully drove away a vehicle belonging to another was sentenced to time in the Mason County Jail and probation before 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Justin Ray Gates, 38, was sentenced to a year in jail and two years probation Tuesday. The judge ordered that he serve eight months of the term now, with the rest to be served at the court’s discretion. He was given credit for 146 days already served. He was ordered to pay $788 in fines, costs, restitution and other court fees.
“Clearly Justin has a problem with substance abuse,” Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola said. “He was on probation for receiving a stolen car at the time of this offense. His record is long, two felonies and 17 misdemeanor offenses. I think his substance abuse issues, along with the fact that he seems to be transitory, is a big contributing factor in all these issues. I first became acquainted with Mr. Gates when he was a juvenile after he was charged with a joyriding offense.
“I hope that he takes advantage of the substance abuse and mental health counseling offered him while he is in jail.”
Defense attorney Doug Stevenson asked for a reduced sentence.
“He has issues pending in Kalamazoo, where he is from,” Stevenson said. “I think he needs to get this behind him and then go home and take care of the issues there.”
Judge Sniegowski said in rendering her sentence that she thought the plea agreement reached was very fair. She also said she was aware that he had charges pending in other counties.