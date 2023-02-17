The Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction and sentencing of a former Manistee man to prison, according to a ruling dated on Thursday, Feb. 16.
Chris Bernard Hansen, 66, was sentenced to one year and two months to 15 years in prison by 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan Sniegowski on Sept. 7, 2021, after he was convicted by jury of fleeing police in the fourth degree. Hansen is incarcerated at the Carson City Correctional Facility in Carson City, according to online records of the Michigan Department of Corrections.
Following the incident, which was in June 2020, Hansen was arraigned on three felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, a misdemeanor count of reckless driving, a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle in violation of license restrictions and a felony count of being a habitual offender, supplemental warrant fourth conviction, as well as the felony fleeing and eluding.
In the incident, Hansen drove a F-150 pickup truck around another vehicle with three occupants three times in the Meijer parking lot before ramming it. He then left the lot after the victims called the police. He then led law enforcement on chase that ended without incident at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and James Street in downtown Ludington.
At the time, Hansen was out on parole from a 1980 conviction of second-degree murder out of St. Clair County. Although he was given a minimum of life in prison, he was paroled in 2019, according to previous reports and the MDOC’s online records.
During the jury trial, he was found guilty of fleeing and eluding and of reckless driving. He was found not guilty of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon.
Michigan Court of Appeals justices Elizabeth Gleicher, Mark Boonstra and Thomas Cameron signed the five-page appeal.
Hansen, in his appeal, said he believed there was insufficient evidence to support the charge of fleeing and eluding, and he contended that the sentencing guidelines were not properly applied.
The appeals court said the prosecution met all of the elements to establish guilt of fleeing and eluding.
“Deputy (Adam) Claveau was in a fully marked sheriff’s vehicle with lights and sirens activated,” the justices wrote. “He was in uniform, on duty, and pursuing a vehicle that had been reported as involved in a crime. There is no dispute that Hansen was driving a vehicle and that Deputy Claveau ordered him to stop by activating the emergency lights and siren.”
Hansen contends that he didn’t see Claveau’s emergency lights, he was honking his horn and didn’t hear the sirens and believed the deputy was pursuing another vehicle. And, Hansen believed he was running from a trio of people who he believed were going to attack him.
“Hansen continued on for seven more blocks with the deputy in pursuit, belying Hansen’s claim that he thought the deputy was trying to pull over the other vehicle,” the justices wrote. “By stating his belief that the deputy intended to pull over someone else, Hansen contradicted his own claim that he had not noticed the pursuing deputy.”
The justices, in deciding that Hansen should not be resentenced, stated evidence of Hansen continuing to drive away from Claveau for more than a half mile supported the sentencing scoring.
“Although Hansen contended that his motive was to flee his alleged aggressors and not the police, the jury disbelieved this defense and the court was free to rely on that evidence,” the justices wrote.