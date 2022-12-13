A 57-year-old Ludington man, who used a credit card without permission of the elderly man he was caring for, will have to pay his victim back more than $5,000 for unauthorized purchases that he made.
That ruling was part of the sentence he received from Judge Susan K. Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Ronald Scott Miller told the court he was a former teacher and had lead a clean life until he reached the age of 54. Then, he said, he got mixed up with the wrong people and started using drugs. Drugs, and the money needed to support that habit, are what got him in trouble he said.
Beth Hand, Mason County chief assistant prosecutor, said she was troubled with Miller’s actions. She considered them predatory.
“He took advantage of an elderly person that he was entrusted to care for in his home,” Hand said. “I believe any job he would get must be approved by his probation agent and that he not be employed in any job where he could take advantage again of a vulnerable adult. He also needs to have no contact with the co-defendant in this case.”
Miller’s attorney, Horia Razven Neagos, told the court that his client had already completed a 60-day sobriety program and continues to receive help for his addiction.
Judge Sniegowski said the guidelines for the charge are only 0-6 months in jail.
“The court is bound to stay within the guidelines,” she added.
She sentenced Miller to three years probation and to pay the victim $5,499.44 in restitution. He was also sentenced to three days in jail and was given credit for three days already served. The restitution along with the court-assessed fees means that Miller must pay back a total of $6,157.44.
In addressing Miller the judge told him that he had abused the trust of an elderly person.
“And you did this repeatedly, abusing his credit card,” she added. “You did it not just once, but many times, and then hid the charges from the victim, so he wouldn’t see them.
“I sincerely hope that you realize by being placed on probation that this gives you a second chance to rehabilitate yourself and get your life back on track.
“Take advantage of it.”
The victim was present in the courtroom Tuesday but chose not to make a Victim’s Impact Statement.