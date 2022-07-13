A man was ordered to pay $43,000 in restitution after pleading no contest to a count of attempted interference with a communication device Wednesday in 79th District Court.
Brian Douglas Vanwyck, 66, was initially charged to embezzlement from a vulnerable adult more than $20,000, a felony. In a plea agreement between Vanwyck’s attorney, John M. English, and Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink, VanWyck was sentenced by Judge John Middlebrook to one year of probation with a year of jail to be served at the court’s discretion, not to have contact with the victim and must also pay $1,365 in fines and costs. His bond was applied to the fines and costs.
English said his client was pleading no contest to prevent civil liability.
Middlebrook read over four pages of the police report to establish the facts in the case. He described how Vanwyck received funds three times in the thousands from the victim. The victim suffers from dementia.
Three members of the victim’s family spoke prior to sentencing. Two sought jail time for Vanwyck.
“The court’s options (are) I can accept this plea as agreed to by the parties or I can reject it,” Middlebrook said. “I’m going to accept this plea because it has been faithfully bargained by both parties who are most aware of the case and I trust int heir judgment in this matter.
“I think this was a fairly bargained out deal. It puts the victim back with her money, back to where she would have been on July 1 of last year. This sentence also takes into effect that there will no further contact between Mr. Vanwyck and (the victim).”
English said the victim attempted to contact Vanwyck in a variety of ways, including as recently as this and last month. Middlebrook said it was up to Vanwyck not to respond to any contact from the victim.