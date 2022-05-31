A man who was charged with forgery and several charges of uttering and publishing was ordered to pay more than $6,000 restitution Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Benito Hernandez was ordered to pay $6,333.74 in restitution to West Shore Bank. He was sentenced on two charges of attempted uttering and publishing.
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski sentenced Hernandez to two concurrent terms of 12 months in jail and he was given credit for 12 months of time already served. He was also placed on probation for two years.
Mason County Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand said the restitution was of the utmost importance and asked that the restitution be paid back before any money went to fines and costs.
Defense attorney Tracie Dinehart said that her client was “doing well.”
“He’s been working with Community Mental Health since his release from the Center for Forensic Psychiatry and he’s progressing,” she said.
He was ordered to pay $398 in fines, costs, and other court fees and $30 per month for a monitoring fee while he is on probation.