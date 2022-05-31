A Baldwin man was sentenced to jail time and probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamines Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Dustin Lee Clemens was sentenced to two years probation and nine months of upfront jail time, with 52 days credit for time already served,
Mason County Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand said Clemens was allowed to plead to that offense if the jail time would be imposed up front.
His attorney Tracie Dinehart told the court that he would be in the Lake County Jail until October, for crimes committed in that county. He will be serving the jail term imposed in Mason County there as well. She asked that he be approved for a work release, since the jail there has the ability to do that. A tether would be worn by Clemens while he is working.
Clemens told the court he was glad the incident happened.
“I’ve gotten sobriety,” he said. “That’s something I haven’t had in awhile.”
He was ordered to pay $598 in fines, costs, and other court fees and $30 a month while he is on probation. That monthly fee would go up if he uses tether while at work.