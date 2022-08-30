Devehance Walker

David Bossick | Daily News

Devehance Walker, left, listens to 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan Sniegowski during a hearing as Walker’s attorney, Traci Dinehart, looks on, Tuesday afternoon in Ludington.

 David Bossick | Daily News

A man pleaded guilty to drug charges, including delivery/manufacturing cocaine, heroin or other narcotics, in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.

