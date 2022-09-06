A man pleaded guilty to resisting and obstructing an officer during a hearing in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday morning before Judge Susan Sniegowski.
Carl Lee Herring, 32, pleaded guilty to the felony as well as habitual offender third offense notice. A misdemeanor count of trespassing is to be dismissed at sentencing.
The count of resisting and obstructing was from an incident on June 1 in the City of Scottville. Sniegowski asked and Herring confirmed the resisting charge was from resisting Scottville Police Officer Katrina Skinner.
Herring will be sentenced Nov. 1.