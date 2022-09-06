A man pleaded guilty to resisting and obstructing an officer during a hearing in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday morning before Judge Susan Sniegowski.

Carl Lee Herring, 32, pleaded guilty to the felony as well as habitual offender third offense notice. A misdemeanor count of trespassing is to be dismissed at sentencing.

The count of resisting and obstructing was from an incident on June 1 in the City of Scottville. Sniegowski asked and Herring confirmed the resisting charge was from resisting Scottville Police Officer Katrina Skinner.

Herring will be sentenced Nov. 1.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.

Trending Food Videos