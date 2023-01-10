One of three defendants charged in Mason County with the Feb. 1, 2022 entry into the former Camp Sauble Prison Camp in Free Soil Township pleaded guilty to three charges Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Jason Larry Jansma, 46, pleaded to one count of breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny, one count of conspiracy to break and enter a building to commit larceny and being a habitual offender, second offense notice. Both the breaking and entering charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. With the habitual offender, second offense notice, it elevates the maximum penalty to 15 years in prison.
He will be sentenced March 21 at 10 a.m. in 51st Circuit Court.
Jansma was sentenced in 49th Circuit Court in Reed City on Nov. 23, 2022 on a charge of possession of burglary tools and a felony count of receiving. The felony count of receiving and concealing stolen property was dismissed upon his plea to the possession charge.
He was sentenced to 340 days in jail and was given credit for 340 days already served. He remains on 18 months probation and still owes a balance of $15,169.13. The majority of that amount is for restitution Neagos told Judge Sniegowski Tuesday.
One of the other co-defandants in the incident, Michael Charles Honderd, 39, is scheduled to be arraigned before Magistrate Glenn Jackson today in 79th District Court in Ludington.
Even though the former prison camp was no longer used by the Michigan Department of Corrections it was in use every October for the last several years as the FreeSoil-Meade Fire Department’s Haunted Prison, which last year drew thousands of people.
Jansma and his co-defandants were pulled over by Michigan State Police troopers from the Mount Pleasant Post in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, 2022. After asking them to exit the Ford truck they were traveling in, troopers say they got conflicting stories about the items in the truck and how they got there.
A roadside search of the truck found drugs, electronics, copper pipes, reciprocating saws and blades, power tools and other handheld tools such as a crowbar, screwdrivers and wire cutters.
The troopers seized the truck and in doing so, also seized three cell phones. After obtaining search warrants for the phones, images and GPS coordinates from the phones led investigators to the abandoned prison. Later analysis also showed that two of the phones pinged from phone towers in the vicinity of the camp at various times between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 during phone calls and text messages made from two of the phones.
Troopers confirmed with township and fire department personnel that the items found in the truck were those that had been reported stolen from the prison.