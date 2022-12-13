A Ludington man, who is charged in the death of his 10-week-old son, faces 25 to 70 years in prison after entering pleas to Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Craig David Overla, 37, pleaded no contest to child abuse in the first degree charge and pleaded guilty to being a habitual offender, third offense notice. Charges of homicide open murder statutory short form and homicide felony murder will both be dismissed at the time of sentencing.
Overla sat emotionless between his two attorneys, Al Swanson and Traci Dinehart, in Judge Susan Sniegowski’s courtroom Tuesday morning. He answered the judge’s questions with yes ma’am and no ma’am.
Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand addressed the court before Overla entered his pleas and told the court that she had been in contact with the victim’s mother about the plan to let Overla plead no contest to the single child abuse charge and guilty to the habitual offender charge.
“She is in favor of the agreement,” Hand told the court.
Judge Sniegowski asked the prosecutor if the 4-inch thick binder she was given was to sustain the no contest plea.
“Yes, your honor,” Hand said.
Dinehart said the binder contained the complete police report in the case, including a copy of the autopsy report and the records from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids of the child.
The judge explained some of what the binder contained that would sustain the no contest plea, which Swanson said his client was wanting to do for the reason of civil liability.
“I have been given a binder that contains… 66 separate exhibits,” Sniegowski said. “I do take the entire binder of 66 exhibits to establish the factual basis for the no contest plea.”
Sniegowski, though, briefly noted some of the injuries suffered by the child, Maverick Overla. The incident took place on March 22, 2019, in the 300 block of East Melendy Street where the child had a medical emergency and ambulance was called. The child initially went to then-Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital before being airlifted to DeVos Children’s Hospital. Child protective services became involved, and the injuries were noted.
“Some of those injuries were 12 fractured ribs in various stages of healing and cerebral hematoma. Toxicology testing was performed on urine, and it revealed the presence of both methamphetamine and amphetamines,” Sniegowski said.
“The cause of death from the medical examiner… was a cranial cerebral trauma, and that there were bilateral-organizing subderal hemorrhages. And (there was a) history of being found unresponsive in the crib with no explanation for the trauma.”
There were other injuries documented, Sniegowski said. The child died on April 26, 2019, and the investigation was also conducted by the Ludington Police Department and Michigan State Police.
Overla will be sentenced Jan. 31, 2023.
Overla is serving a prison sentence in the federal system after pleading guilty in June 2018 to weapons charges — being a felon in possession of firearms and possession of stolen firearms. The weapons charges came from searches in relation to the death of Overla’s son.
He is scheduled for release on Oct. 31, 2027, according to the online records from the federal Bureau of Prisons. He has been serving a part of that time at the Mason County Jail after his arraignment on the state allegations since late August 2021.
Overla attempted to overturn his federal conviction without an attorney, but was denied. He also petitioned for a home confinement release because of his concerns over the spread of COVID-19 within the federal prison system, but those, too, were dismissed.
As recently as September this year, Overla attempted to stop the proceedings against him in state court, according to online federal court records. He asked the federal court to quash the proceedings because he believed he was within the guidelines of double jeopardy — or being tried for the same offense twice. However, that, too, was rejected by the federal courts.