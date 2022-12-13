Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Windy early with showers becoming likely later in the day. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers in the evening then blustery with rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.