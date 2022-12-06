A man pleaded guilty to delivery or manufacturing methamphetamines and delivery or manufacturing of analogues Tuesday morning before Judge Susan Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Austin William Buchholz, 27, pleaded guilty to the two counts before Sniegowski. Another felony count of possession of analogues is to be dismissed. And, a count of habitual offender fourth offense warrant was reduced to a habitual offender third offense warrant, and Buchholz pleaded guilty to the charge.
The incident from the charges took place on July 16, 2020, near Larsen Road in Branch Township. Buchholz admitted both to delivering or manufacturing methamphetamine as well as the delivery of methandrostenolone, a steroid.
He was previously convicted of delivery or manufacturing marijuana three times.
Buchholz will be sentenced on Feb. 21, 2023.
• Jasen David Hathaway, 38, pleaded to a count of possession of methamphetamine in two separate files. One file was from an incident that took place on Oct. 23 in the 1500 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township, and the other file is from an incident that occurred on April 3 on Meyers Road near U.S. 10 The sentencing date is Feb. 21, 2023.
• Matthew Jason Case, 49, pleaded guilty to a count of possession of methamphetamine and a count of habitual offender third offense notice. The incident took place on March 25 in the 100 block of South Columbia Avenue in the City of Scottville. The sentencing date is Feb. 21, 2023.
Case’s attorney, Tracie Dinehart, said her client intends to enter a plea of probation violation at the sentencing for the charges.