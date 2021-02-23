A man pleaded guilty to three felony counts of delivery or manufacturing cocaine or a narcotic in hearings Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Trenton Joseph Espinola pleaded to the three felony counts of delivery or manufacturing of cocaine or a narcotic, less than 50 grams, before Judge Susan Sniegowski, according to online court records.
Two other charges, delivery or manufacturing a scheduled 1, 2, 3 controlled substance excluding marijuana and cocaine will be dismissed at sentencing.
The charges were from a May 18, 2020, incident.