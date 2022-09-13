A man pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge with a second or subsequent offense notice Tuesday afternoon before Judge Susan Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Donald Catania, 67, pleaded guilty to the reduced charge.
Catania was facing a felony count of delivery or manufacturing 5-45 kilograms of marijuana from a Sept. 5, 2020, incident near North Reek and Dewey roads in Sherman Township. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident.
He previously was convicted of a misdemeanor drug possession charge in 1988.
Sentencing was set for Nov. 29.