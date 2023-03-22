A man pleaded guilty earlier this month to a federal charge of conspiracy to sexually exploit a child in U.S. District Court.
Michael James Walworth pleaded to the federal charge, roughly one month after a grand jury indicted him and Amy Lucille Shanty.
Walworth entered into a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan on March 3.
According to the agreement signed by Walworth on Feb. 21, Walworth and allegedly Shorty conspired and agreed to produce child pornography between February 2016 and October 2021, using a girl born in 2008.
The remaining nine charges were to be dropped, according to the agreement.
Walworth also agreed in the plea that he and Shorty allegedly provided the girl with sleeping pills so she would not be conscious during the assaults. Other times, the pair allegedly provided the girl with items “such as candy to get her to agree to allow them to sexually exploit her.”
The incidents took place at Walworth’s residence in Scottville.
The sentence will call for 15-30 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. Supervised release can last five years to life with special assessments of $100 plus $500 plus up to $50,000.
Full restitution, too, will be required. Also a part of the plea agreement will be the seizure and forfeiting of all visual depictions of child pornography, and property and proceeds earned by the gross profits of the sale of the depictions.
Walworth also agreed to cooperate with the prosecution before and after his sentencing, which was scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at the federal building in Grand Rapids.
Walworth was indicted on the following additional federal charges on Feb. 1:
• Six counts of sexual exploitation, attempted sexual exploitation, and aiding and abetting the sexual exploitation of a child;
• Two counts of possession of child pornography;
• A count of conspiracy to produce child pornography, production and attempted production of child pornography.
Walworth was arraigned, though, on the count he pleaded to, the six counts of sexual exploitation and one of the two counts of possession of child pornography.
Walworth was initially arraigned in 79th District Court on 10 felony counts on July 18, 2022: two counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree during a felony; two counts of child abusive commercial activity; two counts of using a computer to commit a crime; two counts of capturing/distributing an image of unclothed person; and, two counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.
The charges were from a joint investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and Scottville Police Department.
The case was bound over to 51st Circuit Court on Aug. 10, 2022. On Feb. 14, the state charges were dropped when Walworth was picked up by federal law enforcement for his prosecution. He was ordered to be detained by federal authorities just before the charges were dropped.
Shanty was never charged in Mason County state courts on the allegations. She was charged with the following federal charges with Walworth, according to the Feb. 1 indictment:
• A count of conspiracy to sexually exploit a child;
• Six counts of sexual exploitation, attempted sexual exploitation, and aiding and abetting the sexual exploitation of a child.
A jury trial was initially scheduled to start for Shanty on April 4 before U.S. District Court Judge Jane M. Beckering, but it was pushed back to June 13. Britt Cobb, Shanty’s attorney, sought additional time from the court so the defense may conduct its investigation and discovery between the prosecution and defense is ongoing.
Shanty has been detained pending the resolution of the case.