A man pleaded guilty in 79th District Court to a felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder during a hearing Wednesday afternoon.
David Michael Chansler, 38, pleaded guilty to the felony as well as a misdemeanor count of domestic violence.
The plea was entered after Chansler waived the scheduled preliminary examination in 79th District Court. The incident took place on June 24, and it was investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Another charge of interfering with a communications device will be dismissed at sentencing. The sentencing will be scheduled in 51st Circuit Court.