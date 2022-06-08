A man pleaded guilty to felony charges prior to a jury trial was scheduled to take place Wednesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Nicholas Lee Samuels pleaded guilty as charged to embezzlement of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, before the trial took place.
Judge Susan Sniegowski, in taking Samuels’ plea, confirmed with him that on June 16, 2021, on Sixth Street in Pere Marquette Township, he disposed of a precision laser level, a line level, a Stihl chainsaw, a Kobalt drill and other tools and items without the permission of Schultz Excavating.
Samuels will be sentenced on July 26. A restitution hearing will also take place at that time. There was not an agreement between the prosecutor’s office or the defense to what the sentence will be. The sentencing guidelines, Sniegowski said, are 0-6 months.